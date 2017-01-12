Loading...
Man nabbed over Facebook post on Adenan

A male was arrested for allegedly posting insulting remarks on Tan Sri Adenan Satem who upheld divided yesterday. File picA male was arrested for allegedly posting insulting remarks on Tan Sri Adenan Satem who upheld divided yesterday. — File picKUCHING, Jan 12 ― Police have arrested a 57-year-old male for allegedly posting insulting remarks on Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem who died yesterday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department conduct Datuk Dev Kumar pronounced military arrested a think during 12.05am currently during his residence during RPR Landeh Kuching.

“His mobile phone was seized for review purposes,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced as of this morning, 13 military reports had been lodged during 8 military districts opposite 4 Facebook comment holders for allegedly posting insulting remarks on a amicable media.

“We are monitoring amicable media sites and will not demur to detain anyone posting insulting or inflammatory comments opposite a late Chief Minister or any other chairman for that matter,” he added. ― Bernama

