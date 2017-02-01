PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — A night of drinks and dance incited lethal when a male was stabbed to genocide during a bar quarrel during Cube Club, Solaris Dutamas in Mont Kiara early Saturday.

A military source pronounced Muhammad Jeffri Abu Bakar, 22, was dancing with his 3 friends when he reportedly shoulder bumped into a male during a circuitously table.

“A quarrel pennyless out and a organisation of 20 organisation and Jeffri and his friends,” pronounced a military source.

A crony after sent Jeffri home to his unit in Kuala Lumpur though left him on a belligerent floor.

A associate proprietor called her father to surprise him that Jeffri was on a belligerent floor.

“His sister pronounced that her father, called her during 4.30am revelation her Jeffri had been stabbed and that they were downstairs. She immediately ran down and called for an ambulance,” a source said.

“Jeffri told her he was concerned in a quarrel during a club, though did not discuss where.”

Jeffri, who postulated a gash wound on a right side of his chest, was rushed to a Kuala Lumpur Hospital where he died during 9.30am.

A source pronounced a plant had 7 crime annals and had been arrested 19 times.

One of his friends, who was also stabbed in a chest and suffered conduct injuries, was rushed to a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital in Cheras. However, he refused medical courtesy and fled a hospital.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department arch SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa reliable a occurrence and pronounced 4 men, aged 21 to 22, had been incarcerated to support investigations.

He pronounced efforts were underway to lane down a categorical suspect.

“We have performed closed-circuit radio (CCTV) footage to support in a investigations,” he said.

Coincidentally, a Cube Club was also where a automobile manoeuvre and a assistant were slashed to genocide final July. The occurrence also left an unclear plant in vicious condition.

Another enthusiast had dual of his fingers severed when he attempted to escape.

They were pounded by a host wielding machetes and wearing ski masks.

It was believed a occurrence had sparked from a prior bar brawl.

The place was afterwards famous as Destiny Club. However it was not famous if both establishments were owned by a same company.

In November, CCTV footage that went viral showed a speeding Proton Persona ploughing into a throng of people in Jalan Solaris, Solaris Mont Kiara, during a diminutive hours.

A organisation of about 20 people were perplexing to soften a inebriated chairman when a automobile ploughed into them.

The think sped from a stage and opportunely no one was severely injured.Police brush for justification during a bar after a quarrel pennyless out on Saturday. The occurrence led to a genocide of a 22-year-old man.

