KOTA BARU, May 14 — A married integrate pleaded not guilty in a Sessions Court here currently to 8 depends of tellurian trafficking for exploitation in March, involving 8 teenagers.

Muslim Ab Karim, 56, and Zaleha Mohamad, 54, done a defence when a charges were review out before Magistrate Nazri Ismail.

It is accepted a teenagers aged between 13 and 16 were used to sell a far-reaching operation of medicinal products and Islamic calendars.

The integrate was charged with trafficking a 14-year-old lady for forced work exploitation in front of Bank Islam Jalan Mahmood here, during 11.35pm on Mar 13, in defilement of Section 2 of a Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966.

In addition, Muslim and Zaleha were also indicted of trafficking 4 boys aged between 15 and 16, and 3 girls aged between 14 and 16, during PT 4650 Taman Firdaus SBJ in Jalan Raja Zainab II, Panchor here during 12.25am on Mar 14 for a same purpose.

Nazri set Jun 11 for discuss of a case. The integrate was not offering bail.

Deputy open prosecutor Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas seemed for a charge while a integrate was unrepresented.

Muslim and Zaleha, who are authority and treasurer, respectively, of Pusat Latihan Amal Bestari, in Yan, Kedah, were also charged with several identical offences during a Sessions Court in Ipoh, Raub and Kuantan given final week. — Bernama

