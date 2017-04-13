Sam Ke Ting being brought out of a Traffic Magistrate’s Court in Johor Baru, Mar 28, 2017, after pleading not guilty to a assign of forward pushing causing a genocide 8 teenage cyclists. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Apr 13 — The Traffic Court here currently bound May 17 for remention of a box of a saleswoman charged with causing a genocide of 8 masculine teenage cyclists by forward driving.

Deputy open prosecutor Muhammad Mohd Nasir during a move currently practical for some-more time, revelation a justice that a debate news had not been completed.

The accused, Sam Ke Ting’s counsel Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon had no conflict to a focus and court Salina Omar bound May 17 for acquiescence of documents.

On Mar 28, Sam, 22, pleaded not guilty to committing a corruption during Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here, during 3.20am on Feb 18.

The assign underneath Section 41(1) of a Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), carries a limit 10 years seizure and a excellent of not some-more than RM20,000, on conviction. — Bernama

