Ku (centre) was charged with unwell to approve with a notice underneath Section 49(1) of a Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act antiquated Dec 23, 2013 when he unsuccessful to announce a source of gain in a sworn matter antiquated Jan 8, 2014. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 ― The Sessions Court here currently bound May 26 to confirm on a box involving former Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conduct Datuk Ku Chin Wah, who is charged with unwell to announce gain from a elect of scarcely RM1 million 4 years ago.

Judge Sohaini Alias set a date after conference submissions emissary open prosecutor Budiman Lutfi Mohamed and counsel Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who represented Ku.

Ku, 59, was charged with unwell to approve with a notice underneath Section 49(1) of a Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act antiquated Dec 23, 2013 when he unsuccessful to announce a source of gain in a sworn matter antiquated Jan 8, 2014.

He allegedly committed a corruption during a MACC headquarters, Block D6, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya between Dec 23, 2013 and Jan 21, 2014.

The charge, underneath Section 49(3 ) of a same law, carries a excellent of adult to RM1 million, or seizure not surpassing one year, or both, if found guilty.

On Dec 2 final year, Ku was ordered to enter his counterclaim on a charge. ― Bernama

