Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Mayor’s appointment contingency be formed on merit, says Perak MB

By   /  June 18, 2017  /  Comments Off on Mayor’s appointment contingency be formed on merit, says Perak MB

    Print       Email

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (standing) interacting with youths during an Iftar programme during his residence, Ipoh, Jun 12, 2017. Bernama picPerak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (standing) interacting with youths during an Iftar programme during his residence, Ipoh, Jun 12, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Jun 13 – Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir pronounced a appointment of a mayor should be formed on consequence and a gift of a chairman and not since of race.

“For a post of mayor, we have to go along with whoever is allocated and should not go into specific such as Malay, Chinese, or Indian.

“If this is a case, afterwards we can never stop from being race-based. A competent chairman should be allocated formed on merit,” he told a press discussion after handing over ‘bubur lambuk’ to polite servants during Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

MCA boss Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai had suggested that a Chinese should be allocated as mayor or emissary mayor in Chinese infancy areas such as Ipoh and Johor Bahru.

A internal Chinese journal quoted Liow as observant that he done a idea to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak recently. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 13 hours ago on June 18, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 18, 2017 @ 11:17 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Perak MB: NCIA’s investigate on growth in Manjung is in final stage

Read More →