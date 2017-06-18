Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (standing) interacting with youths during an Iftar programme during his residence, Ipoh, Jun 12, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, Jun 13 – Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir pronounced a appointment of a mayor should be formed on consequence and a gift of a chairman and not since of race.

“For a post of mayor, we have to go along with whoever is allocated and should not go into specific such as Malay, Chinese, or Indian.

“If this is a case, afterwards we can never stop from being race-based. A competent chairman should be allocated formed on merit,” he told a press discussion after handing over ‘bubur lambuk’ to polite servants during Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

MCA boss Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai had suggested that a Chinese should be allocated as mayor or emissary mayor in Chinese infancy areas such as Ipoh and Johor Bahru.

A internal Chinese journal quoted Liow as observant that he done a idea to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak recently. — Bernama

