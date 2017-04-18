MBPP councillor Ong Ah Teong pronounced there is an boost in fraudulent and MBPP officers going around seeking for income from grounds owners given final year.— Pictures by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 14 — Bogus Penang Island City Council (MBPP) coercion officers and even some tangible coercion officers have coming emporium owners to ask for bribes.

The fraudulent officers are still giveaway as a cases are still being investigated by a military while a MBPP officers have been desk-bound and are confronting disciplinary actions.

Since Aug final year, a sum 5 of these cases have been reported by a open with military reports lodged in 4 of these cases, pronounced MBPP councillor Ong Ah Teong.

He pronounced there is a arise in fraudulent officers in new years and hoped a military will take quick movement to detain them.

Two fraudulent officer cases were rescued between Aug and Mar this year and a complainants have already lodged military reports.

“They are not MBPP officers so we wish military will find and detain them soon,” he said.

As for a brute MBPP coercion officers, Ong pronounced one was recently held on CCTV perfectionist for a cheat from a various emporium owners in Island Glades after he simulated to check a shop’s license.

“This happened on Apr 12, we have identified a officer and submitted a news to a disciplinary cabinet so disciplinary actions will be taken opposite him,” he said.

Last year in August, another MBPP coercion officer was also held misusing his position to ask for temptation and he was also referred to a disciplinary cabinet for serve actions.

“We are divulgence this to a open to tell them to be some-more clever opposite such officers, either feign or tangible MBPP officers,”

All chartering officers will have a MBPP management label when conducting coercion practice accompanied by coercion officers. Picture taken in George Town Apr 14, 2017.

“You contingency ask to see their management label and keep in mind that, all coercion movement can't be conducted by usually one officer, there contingency be during slightest two,” Ong said.

Other than these dual officers sanctimonious to check on licenses, another coercion officer was also held sanctimonious to check houses underneath renovation.

MBPP councillor Joseph Ng pronounced this officer has been going around all over a island checking on bootleg restoration works by grounds owners and perfectionist for income from them.

“He has been during it for a few years before a owners couldn’t take it anymore and finally came to us to protest this March,” Ng said.

He pronounced a officer will go to these premises and uncover a feign handwritten MBPP notice before perfectionist for income that could start from RM100 and could go adult to thousands.

He pronounced a building department’s notices are all printed, sealed by an designer and used a central MBPP letterhead.

“Only a building examiner can control any building inspection, not a coercion officer,’ he said.

Both Ng and Ong reminded a open to be clever and if they are faced with people claiming to be from MBPP, they can always call a MBPP 24-hour hotline for confirmation.

They pronounced all coercion officers contingency be accompanied by officers from applicable departments, such as from chartering or building, when conducting any enforcement.

“The coercion officers can usually come out formed on orders released by a applicable dialect and they can usually go accompanied by officers from that department,” they said.

The MBPP hotline numbers are 04-2637637 or 04-2637000.

Comments

comments