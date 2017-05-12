Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak pronounced that all along, a method had usually been advising a people opposite abusing a amicable media as they were firm by a country’s laws and regulations. — Bernama picKUCHING, May 5 — The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is usually a regulatory physique and does not guard or view on what WhatsApp users write in a application, pronounced Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Recent posts that purported that a elect was monitoring content in a focus was “absolutely fake news”, he pronounced to reporters currently after officiating during a Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2017 Biz World.

“While we have a leisure to pronounce and write, we do not have a leisure to post allegations or rumours that can bluster a country’s fortitude and, ultimately, destroy it.

“The MCMC is usually a regulatory body. Some other authorities will take a required movement if people are found to post allegations and furious rumours in a amicable media,” he said.

On a devise by Sarawak to set adult a possess multimedia and communications authority, namely Sarawak Multimedia and Communications Authority or SMCA, Salleh pronounced it was “a really certain development” for a state to pierce ahead.

“With such a dedicated authority, Sarawak can speed adult a routine of upgrading a ICT system.

“We, during a sovereign level, are prepared to give a fullest cooperation. We might set adult a cabinet between a state and us to assistance exercise uniformly what we have designed for a state,” he said.

Salleh pronounced there were allocations for a construction of communications towers to serve boost broadband speed and penetration.

“We are, in fact, assembly a Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, this afternoon to reason serve discussions on this,” he said. —Bernama

