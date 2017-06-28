Salleh pronounced many feign amicable media accounts on Facebook and Twitter had been combined for a purpose of swelling feign content. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 21 — The Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will guard a existence of feign accounts, including to examine and take a required coercion action, said Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Of late, he said, many feign amicable media accounts such as on Facebook and Twitter had been combined for a purpose of swelling feign calm that competence adversely impact a country’s amicable and mercantile contentment as good as inhabitant security.

He reminded that it was an corruption underneath Section 233 of a Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to make or emanate calm that is obscene, indecent, false, ominous or descent in nature.

“Many are already wakeful that feign accounts are essentially used by those who have bad intent, including to discharge fake, insulting and factious calm that is opposite a laws of a country,” he told Bernama after attending a weekly Cabinet assembly here today.

Salleh pronounced a emanate was not specific to Malaysia alone.

He pronounced recently, Facebook has been reported to have taken movement opposite 30,000 feign accounts in France during a country’s Presidential choosing as partial of a efforts to quell a proliferation of feign news.

“Apart from coercion action, MCMC will continue to work with use providers such as Facebook to mislay these feign accounts,”he said. — Bernama

