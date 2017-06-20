The MCMC expects to see a arise in cyber-bullying cases should films with elements of assault that are accessible online are not blocked. — AFP picKEPALA BATAS, Jun 18 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) expects to see a arise in cyber-bullying cases should films with elements of assault that are accessible online are not blocked, pronounced a Network Security, New Media Monitoring, Compliance and Advocacy Sector arch officer Dr Mazlan Ismail.

He pronounced such films, that could be accessed and watched around websites, would change a minds of a youngsters and outcome in cyber-bullying cases among a Malaysians to boost from year to year.

“We do not have a management to retard all a websites though (we) titillate a Malaysians to be wakeful of their responsibilities in curbing a worsening crime,” he pronounced after attending a ‘Jelajah Ramadan Klik Dengan Bijak (click wisely)’ breaking-of-fast eventuality with Pusat Jagaan Kasih Abadi orphans and Rumah Warga Emas Darul Hanan residents here today.

Mazlan was commenting on a matter by Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) comparison vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye currently that formed on a Stop Cyberbullying 2017 investigate underneath a Digi CyberSAFE programme, during slightest one out of dual youths certified to have gifted cyber-bullying.

Mazlan also pronounced efforts to quell assault by a Film Censorship Board (LPF) in filtering aroused scenes were deemed catastrophic due to a existence of such websites that did not discuss a age extent for a viewers.

The MCMC had also launched several efforts to teach and lift recognition among a members of a public, quite a youngsters, on internet security, he added. — Bernama

