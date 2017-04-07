Tun Arifin Zakaria has late as Chief Justice after reaching a age of 66 years and 6 months. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 ― Court of Appeal boss Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif has been allocated as a new Chief Justice of Malaysia, effective today.

He succeeds Tun Arifin Zakaria who late as Chief Justice after reaching a age of 66 years and 6 months.

According to a matter from a Prime Minister’s Office, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented to a appointment as per Clause (1), Article 122B of a Federal Constitution, on a recommendation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and after consultations with a Conference of Rulers.

The matter pronounced that Sultan Muhammad also consented to a appointment of Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin as Court of Appeal president, replacing Md Raus.

It combined that Federal Court decider Tan Sri Ahmad Maarop was allocated as Chief Judge of Malaya, next Zulkefli.

All a appointments are effective Apr 1.

“On interest of a government, we wish to record my top appreciation and thankfulness to Tun Arifin Zakaria for his use while in bureau as a Chief Justice,” a Prime Minister pronounced in a statement.

The matter pronounced Sultan Muhammad had also given his agree for a rite to benefaction a letters of appointment to a particular justices to be hold on Monday (April 3) during 11am during Istana Negara.

The new Chief Justice will also take his promise of bureau before a Yang di-Pertuan Agong a same day, it added. ― Bernama

