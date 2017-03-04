Othman Mirzan (right), a grandson of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and compatriot Jeffrey Webb (left) posing after apropos a initial Malaysians to contest in alpine skiing during a Asian Winter Games in Sapporo. ― AFP picSAPPORO, Feb 27 ― A illusory suspicion that started out as a fun among immature members of one of Malaysia’s many distinguished families has snowballed into a entirely fledged ski group and dreams of Olympic success.

Despite being a tropical, snowless country, Malaysia has combined a possess alpine ski group ― despite with usually dual members ― that is now competing during a 8th Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.

Unlike a antics of Venezuela’s Adrian Solano, who wobbled amateurishly around a slopes during final week’s Nordic World Ski Championships in Finland, both Malaysians are achieved skiers, driven by a aspiration of compelling winter sports in a nation where football and badminton dominate.

Partly desirous by a Jamaican bobsledders who defied required knowledge by competing during a 1988 Winter Olympics, some-more and some-more warm-weather countries have been entering teams in sleet and ice events in new years.

Othman Mirzan, a grandson of former Malaysian primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, suspicion his nation should do a same after flippantly suggesting his family had already begun their possess team.

“It started as a joke. My siblings and we all skied together and a using fun was always that we were a Malaysian ski group since we’re a usually Malaysians people see skiing,” he said.

“From that, a suspicion kind of grew. It started out as ‘Let’s see if this is viable’ and afterwards when we figured out it was viable we had to see what it takes.

“There’s a lot of rings we have we have to burst through. we was 17 during a time and no one takes a 17-year-old severely when they are perplexing to start a inhabitant association, though a Malaysian Olympic Committee were unequivocally enthusiastic.”

Mahathir ‘doesn’t like a cold’

Mirzan, 22, pronounced his famous grandfather, Malaysia’s primary apportion from 1981-2003 and still rarely successful in a country, was an eager believer of a team, nonetheless he hasn’t seen them competition live.

“He doesn’t like a cold so he doesn’t come to a races though we know that he’s unequivocally unapproachable of what we’ve done,” Mirzan told AFP.

“At a finish of a day his mantra for his years in bureau was ‘Malaysia can’ ― so being means to paint Malaysia in a margin that has never been represented before, for me, that is pulling a pouch and what he was and is all about.”

After environment adult a inhabitant ski federation, Mirzan changed to a United States, enrolling during a University of Colorado, though remained a solitary member of a Malaysian team.

Unbeknown to him, a former manager of tip US skier Lindsay Vonn had ingrained a identical suspicion in a conduct of another immature Malaysian, Jeffrey Webb, who was innate in Kuala Lumpur though changed to a US when he was 5 years old.

A rival ski racer, Webb held a eye of a manager during a training academy in Washington state, who suggested he demeanour during a probability of skiing for his local nation on a general stage.

Webb, only 18 and still in high school, never took a suspicion too severely until his father review in a ski repository that Mirzan had started a Malaysian ski federation.

Olympic dreams

“We go behind to Malaysia for 3 months each year and when we were there we contacted a Malaysian apportion of sport,” Webb’s father Steve explained.

“We were meditative it competence take about dual years to get by to someone as critical as a minister, though he was unequivocally engaging in building new sports and to a warn he indeed contacted us loyal divided and pronounced come in and talk.

“It was unequivocally ideal timing, and a rest is history.”

Mirzan and Webb shortly met adult in Minnesota and started hatching their skeleton to put Malaysia on a alpine skiing map, though not as a newness act ― they both wanted to be competitive.

Mirzan pennyless a ice when he entered this year’s universe championships in St Moritz, Switzerland. Then both were comparison for a Asian Winter Games, with Webb finishing 15th and Mirzan 24th in a men’s hulk slalom.

Now they have their sights set on a Winter Olympics, and again a timing seems ideal with Pyeongchang, South Korea hosting a games in 2018 afterwards Beijing in 2022.

“It’s flattering neat that a tiny nation like Malaysia can contest opposite these bigger countries and this has been a good experience,” Webb said.

“I would adore to go to a Olympics one day though we only wouldn’t wish to go only for a consequence of going. we would adore to go and contest adult there with everybody else and lift off a large outcome for Malaysia.” ― AFP

