Its president, Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam pronounced a celebration noticed a chances as being splendid in winning several seats in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Melaka, Pahang, as good as dual seats in Kedah.

Dr Subramaniam, who is also health apportion pronounced he was assured of a matter formed on a stream work on a belligerent carried out by a celebration machinery, such as enlivening new electorate to register as good as carrying out activities with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assistance a people.

“We have identified a chances of winning 6 out of a 9 parliamentary seats to be contested in a 14th General Election and, if possible, will try to secure 7 seats.

“At a state level, nonetheless in a final ubiquitous choosing we usually contested in 18 seats, this time however, we will competition all 19 seats and aim to win during slightest 13 or 14 seats,” he told reporters after attending a ‘MIC Retreat: Gearing Towards a 14th General Election’ programme during Aimst University nearby here, today.

In a 13th General Election, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 133 out of 222 parliamentary seats contested, with MIC contributing 4 seats to a coalition.

On a probability of BN fielding possibilities from other member parties to competition in seats where MIC had unsuccessful in a final ubiquitous election, Dr Subramaniam stressed that it would be motionless by negotiations.

“The seats that were contested by MIC, and won, clearly go a party, (and) a same goes for a seats we lost, they still go to MIC, (as) this has been a domestic use in BN even if there is any change, it will be finished with mutual agreement, whereby MIC will be given another seat, where it stands a possibility to win,” he said.

About 300 celebration leaders from several levels national attended a shelter that was hold for 3 days, commencement Apr 29. ― Bernama

