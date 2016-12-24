Alif Hakimi Helmi (right) and other children get a feel of a Microsoft tablet. ― Picture by Hari Anggara KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — On a stormy night in a city recently, some 300 homeless and vacant people had a eventuality to suffer a widespread of good food and get a feel of record that they could customarily consternation about.

In one of those singular instances when “corporate amicable responsibility” was some-more than customarily a slogan, Microsoft Malaysia, Hard Rock Cafe and volunteers, including doctors, came together with Kechara Soup Kitchen to remind a vacant that there are those who still care.

Microsoft Malaysia brought their latest tablets and laptops to Pusat Gelandangan Medan Tuanku, a centre for a impecunious run by Kechara.

They gave 30 children, aged dual to 12, a eventuality to hold a interactive screens, play games and learn some simple mechanism skills.

But instead of squeals of excitement, there was customarily overpower given many of a children were awestruck by a inclination and capricious what to do with them.

It dawned on a volunteers benefaction that many bland things that are being taken for postulated are still visitor to those though a means.

Microsoft Malaysia authorised and corporate affairs executive Jasmine Begum pronounced a association hoped to display a children to record and give them wish for a brighter future.

“We wish to move record to a immature in marginalised communities in a bid to commission each chairman to grasp more,” she said.

Jasmine pronounced Microsoft Malaysia had been ancillary Kechara given 2014 by providing record and contributing to a food bank, that serves about 600 civic bad families.

“In partnership with Kechara, we have a eventuality to learn simple coding and mechanism scholarship concepts to a underserved immature people in Kuala Lumpur,” she said.

Dressed in white t-shirts printed with their famous code were staff of Hard Rock Hotel, who were bustling dishing out vegetarian kurma, open rolls and honeyed and green chicken, among others, to a crowd.

Hard Rock Cafe staff container food with Kechara volunteers before distributing it to a homeless in and with a restaurant’s 25th anniversary celebration. ― Malay Mail picHard Rock Cafe partner ubiquitous manager Ranjit Singh pronounced they had wanted to do something opposite to commemorate a 25th anniversary of a general code in Malaysia.

“We could have selected any series of ways to symbol a anniversary, though we suspicion since not give to those who have small to celebrate, those in genuine need,” he said.

“The reason since we select to combine with Kechara is given they are an gifted physique and they fit a aim to give behind to society.”

Ranjit pronounced a vicinity of a centre to their grill also done it easier logistically.

“This is a initial eventuality with Kechara Soup Kitchen and we are vehement about it,” he said.

Among those volunteering during a eventuality was Richard Seng, who has been Hard Rock Cafe’s conduct ready for roughly 24 years.

“I was astounded when told we are going to feed a homeless outward a cafe, as usually, a gift programmes are hold in-house though we was some-more than happy to ready for them all,” pronounced Seng, who took about 3 hours to ready a meal.

“It is a good feeling portion a homeless.”

Free medical check-ups were also given to those who incited up.

Among a medical crew was Dr Durairaaj Ramachandran of Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

Whenever he is not on call and during a weekend, he drives some-more than an hour here to assistance in Kechara.

“I was desirous to turn a proffer with Kechara in Mar by my university partner who frequently posted cinema of her providing medical assistance on Facebook,” he said.

“I had always wanted to give behind to a village and assistance a reduction advantageous though we did not have a height until now.”

Dr Durairaaj pronounced among a common ailments were respiratory tract infections, skin diseases, asthma and gastritis.

“Treating a homeless reminds me to be grateful and count my blessings. My aim in a destiny is to yield giveaway medical services to a bad as shortly as we open adult my possess clinic,” pronounced a 33-year-old.

Volunteering for a initial time was Lee Yee, 31, who had trafficked from Shah Alam as she wanted to knowledge feeding a homeless.

“My friend, who is a volunteer, introduced me to Kechara a integrate of months ago. we was demure during initial given customarily a homeless include of drug addicts and those from damaged families, though given of oddity we motionless to give a try,” a manager said.

“It is not as bad as we approaching and we feel good that we can contribute. After saying these homeless people, we customarily do not feel like angry about my problems anymore.”

The centre’s building manager, Yean Peng, pronounced some-more and some-more establishments had started display seductiveness in assisting a homeless.

“It is good to have them onboard as some-more support can lead a homeless off a streets,” she said.

Comments

comments