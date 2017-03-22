Loading...
Minister: 25 to 30pc of housemen destroy to finish internships

March 22, 2017

Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says any year, there are about 5,000 new housemen who need to bear medical training. Picture by KE OoiDatuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says any year, there are about 5,000 new housemen who need to bear medical training. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 21 ― Twenty-five to 30 per cent of housemen destroy to finish their internships within a set time due to incompetency, a Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced this conditions contributed to a problem of chain for new housemen as a stream ones had to extend their training.

He pronounced any year, there were about 5,000 new housemen who indispensable to bear medical training.

“Admittedly, a problem of housemen is perpetual…because of their incompetency, they have to extend their training duration and many other graduates can't do their training,” he pronounced in respond to a extra doubt from Izani Husin (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) during a Question-and-Answer event during a Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Izani had wanted to know a ministry’s skeleton to boost a series of supervision hospitals and training hospitals. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME

