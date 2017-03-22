Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya says any year, there are about 5,000 new housemen who need to bear medical training. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 21 ― Twenty-five to 30 per cent of housemen destroy to finish their internships within a set time due to incompetency, a Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced this conditions contributed to a problem of chain for new housemen as a stream ones had to extend their training.

He pronounced any year, there were about 5,000 new housemen who indispensable to bear medical training.

“Admittedly, a problem of housemen is perpetual…because of their incompetency, they have to extend their training duration and many other graduates can't do their training,” he pronounced in respond to a extra doubt from Izani Husin (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) during a Question-and-Answer event during a Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Izani had wanted to know a ministry’s skeleton to boost a series of supervision hospitals and training hospitals. ― Bernama

