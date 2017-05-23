Tengku Adnan pronounced that Kuala Lumpur should follow other grown cities where buildings are not authorised to have carparks. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is deliberation prohibiting a construction of parking bays in buildings to inspire open ride usage, a apportion said.

Local daily theSun reported Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor as observant yesterday that Kuala Lumpur should follow other grown cities where buildings are not authorised to have carparks.

“Look during what’s function in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Melbourne, London, a building character or redevelopment has altered and these building are not even authorised to build a carpark.

“They are perplexing to deter a people from regulating cars in a city and this are among a things that we are looking during so that we can be on standard with a biggest cities in a world,” Tengku Adnan was quoted saying.

He reportedly concurred that Kuala Lumpur indispensable to initial have good open infrastructure, revelation that a collateral city still faced trade overload and that roads had lots of potholes.

“But we can't residence this emanate right now since there’s MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) construction, new highways underneath construction and also new roads and there’s a lot of growth in certain places.

“So this has caused city dwellers to feel inconvenient, though greatfully bear with us and once all these projects are completed, we will not face such problems anymore,” he was quoted saying.

The initial MRT line from Sungai Buloh to Kajang has nonetheless to be completed, with a second proviso of a line approaching to start using from July.

