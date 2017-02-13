KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― There is no need for pig logos to be placed on products done from pig parts, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin pronounced today.
Following a idea from a Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM) for such logos, Hamzah pronounced labels denoting that animals certain products were done of was adequate to surprise consumers.
“There doesn’t need to be a trademark to uncover this product was done of pigs; labels are enough,” he said.
“We never insisted that brushes with animal bristles should have halal logos,” he added.
Malay Mail Online performed a recording of a press conference.
Over a weekend, coercion officials from a method influenced debate after they seized during raids opposite stores national paintbrushes done from pig bristles.
MORE TO COME