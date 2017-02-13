Loading...
Minister dismisses offer for pig logos on products

By   /  February 13, 2017  /  Comments Off on Minister dismisses offer for pig logos on products

Seized brushes suspected to be done with pig bristles are displayed after an investigation during a emporium in Shah Alam on Feb 8, 2017. AFP picSeized brushes suspected to be done with pig bristles are displayed after an investigation during a emporium in Shah Alam on Feb 8, 2017. ― AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― There is no need for pig logos to be placed on products done from pig parts, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin pronounced today.

Following a idea from a Muslim Consumer Association of Malaysia (PPIM) for such logos, Hamzah pronounced labels denoting that animals certain products were done of was adequate to surprise consumers.

“There doesn’t need to be a trademark to uncover this product was done of pigs; labels are enough,” he said.

“We never insisted that brushes with animal bristles should have halal logos,” he added.

Malay Mail Online performed a recording of a press conference.

Over a weekend, coercion officials from a method influenced debate after they seized during raids opposite stores national paintbrushes done from pig bristles.

MORE TO COME

