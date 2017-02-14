Minister halts raids to seize pig products

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has told coercion officials to stop raiding premises to seize pig products. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has systematic coercion officials to stop raiding premises to seize products done from pig parts.

Hamzah pronounced that coercion officials should instead teach traders to put labels on their products if a product is done from animal parts, as many traders themselves are unknowingly of what a products are done of.

“I’ve told a officers to stop raiding as yet this is a large problem,” he pronounced during a press discussion today.

A recording of a press discussion was performed by Malay Mail Online.

“We should instead teach a traders. So we give them one or dual months, to make certain they have labels (on products),” he added.

The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has recently been confiscating paintbrushes done from pig bristles in raids during stores nationwide.

MORE TO COME

