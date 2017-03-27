Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed says Malaysia’s trade honesty enables it to pull unfamiliar approach investment, including from Saudi Arabia and China. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 23 ― Malaysia has been a vital customer of honesty and globalisation, and as a outcome a trade-to-gross domestic product ratio increasing to 160 per cent, pronounced International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He pronounced Malaysia’s trade honesty enabled it to pull unfamiliar approach investment, including from Saudi Arabia and China.

“This is an publicity of a open process and in terms of mercantile ties,” he told reporters during a Global Transformation Forum 2017 here today.

Mustapa was one of a panellists during a forum entitled “Malaysia’s Transformation: Delivering on Government Promises”.

He pronounced with a open economy system, many countries became partial of a universe value chain, from tiny and middle enterprises to public-listed companies and even multinationals.

This has translated into pursuit creation, for instance during slightest one million in a production zone alone, he added.

“In terms of trade agreements, we have sealed 13 altogether, another indicator of trade honesty and we are still negotiating with a few other countries,” he said.

Mustapa pronounced Malaysia upheld multilateralism, that brought together over 160 countries underneath a auspices of a World Trade Organisation.

“Our companies are doing business in Asia, Europe, Middle East and many tools of a universe in several sectors, including construction, oil and gas, and banking,” he added. ― Bernama

