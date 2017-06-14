Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh told reporters here currently that a feat was good news for a country’s aloft preparation landscape. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jun 8 — All 5 open investigate universities in Malaysia have been listed in a tip one per cent of such universities in a world.

The 5 universities are University of Malaya (UM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), that showed an alleviation in a universe ranking list for a year 2017/2018 released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh told reporters here currently that the feat was good news for a country’s aloft preparation landscape, generally in celebrating 10 years of beginning to kindle and encourage expansion in research, edition and innovation.

“Of a 26,000 universities worldwide, a Malaysian investigate universities are now among a tip 260,” he pronounced adding that UM was ranked a tip among Malaysian Universities at 114, and on a verge of violation into a tip 100 universities in a world.

He pronounced a biggest alleviation was by UPM which jumped 182 places from 411 in 2013/2014 to 229 in a stream world ranking.

UKM went adult 72 places to 230 compared with 302 in 2016/2017 while USM improved by 66 places, from 330 in 2016/2017 to 264 in 2017/2018 and UTM went adult 101 places from 355 in 2013/2014 to 253 this year, he said.

“The Ministry of Higher Education is assured that a vital skeleton summarized in a Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 will concede a universities to be among the world’s best 100 universities earlier than expected,” he said.

Idris pronounced between 2007 and 2016, university researches had generated more than RM6.18 billion in income for a nation and this was a 55.3 per cent lapse on a initial investigate investment from a supervision totalling RM3.98 billion.

QS is a world’s initial university rating group recognized by a International Ranking Expert Group, and is deliberate an critical anxiety for stakeholders worldwide.

QS’ rankings are formed on 6 pivotal opening indicators including educational repute and allotment of students to lecturers.

The ranking complement also evaluates a research, teaching, marketability and internationalisation of any university. — Bernama

