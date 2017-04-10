Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahya claimed he was misquoted. — YouTube screengrabKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 — Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Shabudin Yahya does not need to apologize for his orthodox rape remarks, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim pronounced today.

The women, family and village growth apportion shielded her associate Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmaker who continues to face widespread open defamation after being allegedly misquoted to advise under-aged rape victims should marry their rapists to equivocate a “bleak future”.

“He was not implying that a nine-year-old lady can get married, though rather, he was being minute in his explanation.

“He was being so minute in his reason to a border that it got misunderstood,” she was quoted observant by The Star Online, referring to Shabudin.

According to Rohani, a Penang sovereign lawmaker does not need to apologize for his acknowledgement after he claimed he was misquoted, and it is his rights to sue a media over a reporting.

Rohani pronounced Shabudin was merely relating his knowledge as a former Shariah judge, and insisted that a latter was “very supportive” of a Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017 that was upheld this week.

“He stands organisation that he did not contend anything wrong. He cited a cases as an example, and they were partial of his speech.

“I don’t know either he or anybody else should apologise. That is his speech, we do not wish to interfere,” she was quoted adding.

Shabudin came underneath glow from Opposition MPs and other in polite multitude after several news outlets, including a mainstream press, reported him observant rape victims should be authorised to marry their rapists as a pill to amicable problems.

He was also reported observant it would be “safer” for a rape victims to marry their rapists and suggested that girls as immature as 9 might be “physically and spiritually” prepared for marriage.

Shabudin pronounced yesterday he was referring to a Shariah law that has a sustenance for Muslim girls underneath 16 and boys underneath 18 to marry, if they have capitulation from a Shariah court.

Comments

comments