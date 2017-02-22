Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam says there is due routine to follow for a post mortem in Malaysia and there is no brief cut. — Bernama picSERDANG, Feb 18 — North Korea contingency reside by a supplies of a law set by Malaysia in a routine of conducting a post mortem in a country, pronounced Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

He pronounced a cupboard on Wednesday had also motionless to continue with a debate process, that was finished on Thursday since a genocide of Jong-nam, a half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, took place in Malaysia.

“North Korea can reject or uncover disapproval. But we are doing things according to a law. Something happened in a country. We don’t do it according to their law.

“If murder or genocide (occurs) in a country, there is a routine we go through. There is no brief cut in a debate investigate as distant as we are concerned,” he told reporters after a opening of a Inter-Varsity Sports Fest 2017 here today.

Dr Subramaniam was commenting on North Korean envoy to Malaysia Kang Chol’s matter yesterday accusing Malaysia of intentionally rejecting their explain for a stays of Jong-nam.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar has discharged North Korea’s explain that Malaysia was intentionally loitering a routine to recover and send home Jong-nam’s remains.

Asked either a shared ties between Malaysia and North Korea would be affected, Dr Subramaniam pronounced a attribute between both countries was underneath a office of a Foreign Ministry.

On a post mortem results, he said: “We will recover it once it is ready, and wish to recover it within this week. We are now watchful for a toxicology report, that is an critical exam to confirm.

“Once it is done, a formula will be given to a military as early as we can and it is adult to a military to recover it. We wish to get scold formula before releasing it,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor Police arch Datuk Seri Abdul Samah Mat pronounced priority to explain a physique was accorded to tighten family members to promote identification.

However, to date, usually a North Korean embassy here had come brazen to explain a remains.

On Monday, Jong-nam whose name was settled as Kim Chol in his pass was reported to have died on a approach to sanatorium after angry about feeling indisposed during Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. — Bernama

Comments

comments