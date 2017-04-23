A US paper reported in 2015 that Malaysia’s non-alcoholic drink marketplace in 2013 was 3 million litres and was approaching to grow to 3.6 million litres by 2016. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17 — Authorities will not emanate halal acceptance for non-alcoholic “beer” or any product that uses “haram”-related names like ham or bacon, apportion Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom pronounced today.

National newswire Bernama quoted a apportion in a Prime Minister’s Department as observant during a Dewan Negara that a use of a tenure “halal beer” went opposite a Manual Procedure for Malaysia Halal Certification (MPPHM) used by a Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and other state Islamic departments for halal certification.

“In a manual, it’s clearly settled that products that use names or have names synonymous with non-halal products, or treacherous terms like ‘ham’, ‘bak kut teh’, ‘bacon’, ‘beer’ and a like, can't validate for Malaysian halal certification.

“Halal food or halal synthetic food caricature also can't use names or names synonymous with treacherous terms that impute to non-halal food,” Jamil Khir pronounced in response to Senator Khairiah Mohamed, who asked a supervision for a list of authorized “halal beer” that is in a market, as good as conditions for offered “halal beer”.

Jamil Khir also reportedly pronounced some of those beverages have perceived halal acceptance from unfamiliar private companies or halal acceptance bodies and that some did not use any halal trademark on their products.

“It contingency be stressed that Jakim and JAIN (state Islamic departments) are a authorities for Malaysian halal certification. Each focus for Malaysian halal acceptance contingency follow a MPPHM or fatwa decisions and associated manners used in Malaysian halal certification.

“So, Jakim will safeguard that these beverages do not injustice a Malaysian halal trademark on their products,” he was quoted saying.

US paper a Wall Street Journal reported in 2015 that Malaysia’s non-alcoholic drink marketplace in 2013 was 3 million litres and was approaching to grow to 3.6 million litres by 2016, a tiny figure compared to a 11.5 per cent sales in a Middle East and Africa.

The news also pronounced that quick food sequence AW switched to job a base drink “RB” in 2013, in sequence to get a halal acceptance for all a outlets.

The emanate of halal acceptance flush final Oct after an executive with US pretzel sequence Auntie Anne’s suggested that their focus for halal acceptance had unsuccessful due to, among others, concerns over “pretzel dogs” on a menu.

Some quick food restaurants in Malaysia use non-pork alternatives for ham and bacon, such as turkey ham and beef bacon. There are also vegetarian versions of “bak kut teh” (pork rib soup).

