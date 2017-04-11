Loading...
Minister: PSC perceived over 1.5 million pursuit applications for 25,046 vacancies in 2016

By   /  April 11, 2017

Malaysian polite servants travel out from their bureau in Putrajaya Oct 16, 2013.Reuters picMalaysian polite servants travel out from their bureau in Putrajaya Oct 16, 2013. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 4 — The Public Service Commission (PSC) perceived 1.56 million applications final year to fill 25,046 pursuit vacancies in a open sector.

Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun pronounced to safeguard that usually peculiarity possibilities were selected, any focus perceived would go by a severe screening process.

“PSC receives a lot of applications any year from possibilities who wish to offer a supervision though permanent pursuit opportunities accessible any year are so limited.

“In 2015, a PSC perceived 1.63 million applications though a vacancies accessible were usually 24,606,” he pronounced during a question-and-answer event in a Dewan Rakyat today.

Entulu pronounced a high series of applications any year done it easier for PSC to make selections to fill a vacancies.  

The apportion pronounced that currently, PSC was regulating a profiling-based recruitment method, MyRecruitment, for many of a open use schemes to name a best candidates.

He pronounced there were 4 stages in a preference routine of a claimant before a appointment was offered, namely initial screening, online examination, competency comment and a interview.

“Candidates who do not accommodate a initial screening will not be called on to take a online exam. Candidates who do not pass a online examination will not be called for a competency comment and possibilities who do not pass a competency comment will not be called for an interview,” he said.

He also pronounced that candidates’ applications in a PSC complement would be screened by a mechanism formed on specific criteria set out in a use schemes, tailored privately for a certain post.

“There are several facilities we check on, in further to a educational education of a field during a interview, generally assessing their skills. Candidates are evaluated on either they can work as a group and either they have care skills, self-respect and professionalism,” he said. — Bernama

