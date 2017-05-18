Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor suggested a lady to dress shabbily in sequence not to attract open attention. — Bernama record picPETALING JAYA, May 18 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has suggested that women should dress shabbily to equivocate open harassment.

The apportion fondly famous as “Ku Nan” was responding to a Puteri Umno member who voiced regard over open reserve during a Transformasi Nasional 2050 (TN50) discourse event in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur final night.

“It’s since you’re so beautiful. The subsequent time we go out, wear some-more comot (shabby) clothes,” he was quoted as observant by news portal Malaysiakini.

His remarks reportedly drew cheers and acclaim from a audience. That lady also responded by shouting during Tengku Adnan’s remarks.

Earlier, a Puteri Umno member was endangered for a reserve of her dual daughters, and voiced wish that a supervision would urge open safety.

“Recently, there have been many robberies and kidnapping, we feel frightened when we travel around my area.

“Even in selling malls, people disquiet me, even confidence guards disquiet me.”

It was reported that some of a audiences did not trust her knowledge on open safety, while others were listened creation wolf-whistles and complimenting her looks.

When tabling a Budget final Oct 21, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that a array of inhabitant discourses would be carried out to draft a nation’s instruction for a subsequent 30 years underneath a TN50 plan.

