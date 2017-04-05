Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said says Selangor has a top series of broke individuals. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 29 ― Selangor is a state with a top series of broke individuals, now accounting for roughly one-fifth of Malaysia’s broke cases, apportion Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said pronounced today.

“Up until Feb 2017, a Malaysia Department of Insolvency is still administering as many as 292,086 failure cases that are active and have nonetheless to be expelled from bankruptcy.

“Out of a sum series of failure cases, Selangor available a top series of failure cases in a nation with 70,817 cases,” she pronounced when tabling amendments to a Bankruptcy Act for second reading.

Noting that 58.57 per cent of failure cases in Malaysia engage those in a 25 to 44 age group, Azalina pronounced these total were worrying.

“Besides that, sinecure and squeeze loans for vehicles and personal loans are among a categorical reasons for someone to be bankrupted in Malaysia,” a de facto law apportion said.

Azalina also remarkable a government’s regard over those who were announced broke after behaving as guarantor to borrowers who default on their loans.

“This organisation should not be hold entirely obliged but any actions being initial taken on a principal borrowers to transparent a loan taken,” he said.

