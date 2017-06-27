Loading...
Minister: SPAD can work with any chairman

Nancy pronounced that open notice of a nominee would not impact a commission. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaNancy pronounced that open notice of a nominee would not impact a commission. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 21 — The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) is means to duty regardless of who is allocated to conduct it, pronounced Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She combined that open notice of a nominee would not impact a elect as there are safeguards in place, and that SPAD’s arch executive was “very most in control”.

“The privilege to designate a authority lies with a primary minister, and we trust a primary apportion has looked into all. He has deliberate all factors before he concluded to appoint,” pronounced a apportion in a Prime Minister’s Department in assign of SPAD

“Now, whatever it is, either people are happy or not happy, on a part, we work with anybody.”

She was responding to questions on a reported negativity from several cab associations per Isa’s appointment.

Nancy was vocalization to reporters after handing over particular cab licences to 300 people underneath a Taxi Industry Transformation Programme.

Isa was done behaving authority of SPAD following his abdication as a authority of Felda Global Ventures Holdings after a strife with a arch executive during a latter.

Isa and his mother currently supposing their statements to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that is questioning purported abuses and irregularities during FGV.

