Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki urges a open to not make a ‘Raja Bomoh’ video go viral. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR GAJAH, Mar 18 ― The open has been reminded opposite creation viral a video on a rites achieved by an particular famous as “Raja Bomoh”, purportedly to strengthen Malaysia from unfamiliar attacks, quite North Korea.

Deputy Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki pronounced that by swelling a video, those endangered would indirectly be compelling a ‘bomoh’ or shaman.

“That is accurately his (Raja Bomoh) motive, for a video to be viraled and he turn some-more popular,” he told reporters after opening a joint-meeting of Umno branches in a Alor Gajah multiplication here final night.

Also benefaction was Alor Gajah Umno multiplication personality Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafaar Atan.

A video recording and cinema of a shaman, whose name is Ibrahim Mat Zin, perfoming his latest protocol have turn viral on a amicable media.

This time it was to strengthen Malaysia opposite any attacks, generally North Korea, following a murder of North Korean Kim Jong-nam during a KL International Airport 2 final Feb 13.

Three days ago, Perak emissary mufti Zamri Hashim pronounced a Perak supervision had released a fatwa condemning a rituals of a “Raja Bomoh”under Section 36 and Section 37 of a Islamic Administration Enactment (Perak) 2004 on on Aug 3, 2015.

The bomoh used several objects for protocol purposes, and his actions protest a syariah laws and are deliberate forbidden. ― Bernama

