Rohani suggested relatives and guardians to be some-more attentive. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUCHING, Jun 27 — The new occurrence in that a 12-year-old child died while personification with firecrackers should be a warning to parents, according to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

“We have been warning relatives and families to constantly mind what their children are adult to. What we are fearful of has happened and we wish this occurrence will be sign to relatives and guardians.

“This box is now being investigated by military underneath a Child Act (Child Neglect). We will be really organisation in holding movement in cases where children are being left on their possess by a relatives and adults,” she told reporters during her Aidilfitri open residence here today.

In a occurrence during 12.15am on Sunday, Haiqal Hakim Zolpaka, a student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Matu Baru suffered deadly conduct injuries when a firecrackers he was personification with, exploded, during Kampung Bintawa Hilir nearby here.

He was believed to have been personification alone. — Bernama

