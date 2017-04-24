KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 20 — A sum of RM56.9 million had been authorized adult to Mar to financial a cost of 30 projects for a upkeep and upgrading of low and medium-cost stratified housing via a country, pronounced Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister (KPKT), Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She pronounced a cost was partial of a RM300 million allocation announced by a supervision in a 2017 Budget.

“The remaining RM243.1 million would be utilized to financial a upkeep and upgrading projects for some-more low and medium-cost housing generally a Public Housing Project (PPR) grown by a government,” she pronounced when replying to an verbal doubt from Datuk Jaspal Singh during verbal doubt time during a Senate sitting today.

He wanted to know a sum allocation for a upkeep of low-cost flats and a statistics of low-cost housing that had been remade given 2016.

Halimah pronounced also remade were 60 rises for low and medium-cost housing projects besides giving concentration on a correct of H2O tanks, roofs and repainting of buildings for a comfort of a residents. — Bernama

