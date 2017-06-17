Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub handing over a RISDA division coupon to Abdullah Jusoh, 70, in and with a display of 2017 division in Machang, Jun 10, 2017. — BernamaMACHANG, Jun 10 — The Cluster New Planting Scheme (RTBB) of Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) urged 1,423 beneficiaries to explain their partial of a RM200 million of unclaimed division that has been amassed given 1974.

Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub pronounced a beneficiaries, generally heirs of RTBB participants, were authorised to explain a division even if their relatives had upheld on.

“Risda had formerly been perplexing to hit beneficiaries by several means, including letters and advertisements in a press, though it still does not produce most result. We do not wish to keep a division any longer and wish to lapse it to a legitimate beneficiaries,” he told reporters during a display of RTBB RISDA division for Kelantan state turn during Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Machang here, today.

Risda’s Deputy Director-General (Development) Nasarudin Malek also attended a eventuality that witnessed a sum of 662 rubber smallholders receiving RTBB division involving a sum of RM1.4 million. — Bernama

