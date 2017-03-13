Police mount ensure during a embankment of a morgue during Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong-nam’s physique is held. ― Reuters picBALIK PULAU, Mar 11 — The Health Ministry has nonetheless to confirm on a physique of Kim Jong-nam, a North Korean murdered in a nation on Feb 13, pronounced Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He pronounced so distant there was no law tying a length of time a physique could be kept in a hospital.

“There is no time extent to explain a body, and as this is a high-profile case, we should not rush to make any decision. The Ministry will confirm on a subsequent march of action,” he said.

He was vocalization to reporters after rising a Balik Pulau Jamboree 2017 during Balik Pulau Polytechnic, here today.

In honour of either a physique should be surrendered to his next-of-kin, Dr Hilmi pronounced if there was any death, according to a country’s law, a stays should be handed over to a deceased’s family.

He pronounced that if a defunct was not claimed by his next-of-kin, a physique afterwards could be buried in Malaysia.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced military handed over Jong-nam’s physique to a Health Ministry for a subsequent march of movement as no next-of-kin had come to explain his physique so far. — Bernama

