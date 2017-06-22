Loading...
Missing warrior jet found in Terengganu

June 22, 2017

The warrior jets disadvantage was detected nearby Kampung Yak Yah during 10.27am today, after hunt operations resumed during 7am. Picture around Facebook/RMAFThe warrior jet’s disadvantage was detected nearby Kampung Yak Yah during 10.27am today, after hunt operations resumed during 7am. — Picture around Facebook/RMAFKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 16 — The Hawk 108 warrior jet that left from radar yesterday has been found nearby a encampment in coastal Chukai, Terengganu, a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) reliable today.

In a statement, a RMAF pronounced a warrior jet’s disadvantage was detected nearby Kampung Yak Yah during 10.27am today, after hunt operations resumed during 7am.

“RMAF is in a midst of extracting a wreckage,” it added.

An review row led by a RMAF’s Lt-Col John Sham Alagarsamy with 3 other officers is also on plcae to continue with their examine into a catastrophic occurrence that killed a plane’s dual organisation members: Major Yazmi Mohamed Yusof, 39, and Major Hasri Zahari, 31.

The Hawk warrior jet over a RMAF bottom in Kuantan, Pahang during 11am yesterday. Contact was mislaid 30 mins after and a bodies of a organisation were found during 2.30pm a same day, some 53km north of a airbase.

Father of 6 Yazmi was buried during a Titiwangsa Muslim Cemetery progressing today.

Hasri was buried during a Felda Lui Muda Muslim Cemetery in Jempol, Negri Sembilan. He left behind his mother and child

  Published: 8 hours ago on June 22, 2017
  • By:
  Last Modified: June 22, 2017 @ 11:23 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

