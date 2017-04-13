Peter Chong binds adult his smartphone to uncover a print of himself with blank Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah during a hotel in Sepang Mar 18, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11 ― Peter Chong’s Facebook Messenger was active over a weekend compartment this morning and a friend’s phone call got by a activist’s amicable networking comment nonetheless it was unanswered, dual lawmakers said.

PKR lawmakers R. Sivarasa and Elizabeth Wong voiced hopes that a military would be means to use a lead to locate Chong, a former Petaling Jaya city councillor and Sivarasa’s aide, who was final seen final Wednesday by his family.

“This could meant dual things, possibly (1) that Peter is means to entrance his Facebook account, or (2) that another chairman other than Peter is accessing his account.

“We are confident and carefree that he is alive and well. However it is still most too early to pull any organisation conclusions,” Sivarasa and Wong pronounced in a statement.

The Subang MP and Bukit Lanjan representative also commended Kuala Lumpur military for environment adult a special charge force to examine Chong’s disappearance.

Chong ― who had been active with an adult preparation NGO, according to Sivarasa and Wong ― went blank shortly after a disappearance of 4 other activists: Pastor Raymond Koh, Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his mother Ruth, and Amri Che Mat.

