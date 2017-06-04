Local fishermen contacted MMEA after saying questionable organisation transfer vast packages into a sea. — Picture by Dawn ChinLANGKAWI, Jun 4 — When a organisation of internal fishermen speckled several panic-stricken organisation transfer vast cosmetic packages into a sea from a vessel off a Langkawi island today, they smelled a rat.

Sensing that a crime was being committed in Malaysian waters — right underneath their nose — a fishermen squandered no time in contacting a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) over a transfer of a puzzling packages.

Unknown to a fishermen who were in their vessel about 6.5 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Cupu nearby a Langkawi island, their camber was indeed, right.

As a other organisation sailed divided hurriedly in a 9.20am incident, a MMEA vessel, ‘Petir 81’ arrived during a stage and after enquiring from a fishermen over where a puzzling packages were dumped, MMEA coercion officers recovered them, one after a other.

The packages contained a towering 629kg of ganja value about RM1.8 million in a black market.

MMEA Northern Region executive First Admiral Zulkarnain Mohd Omar pronounced a drug smugglers had thrown a packages of ganja into a sea after carrying mistaken a fishermen to be MMEA coercion officers!

He pronounced a shipment of ganja weighing 629kg was meant for a Malaysian market.

“The fishermen became questionable of a puzzling packages being hurled into a sea and contacted a MMEA.

“By their civic-conscious action, we were means to prevent a ganja shipment from reaching a Malaysian addict population.

“When a MMEA group arrived during a scene, a vessel used by a drug smugglers was nowhere in steer though we managed to redeem a 16 cosmetic packages thrown into a sea.

“Upon serve examination, it was found to enclose slabs of dusty ganja,” he said, adding that this was a largest seizure of drugs available by a MMEA in a area in new years. — Bernama

