The MMEA mounted a forgiveness goal for a year-old boy, who was roughly drowned yesterday, bringing him by vessel from Tioman Island for diagnosis during a Rompin Hospital. — Picture by Dawn ChinKUANTAN, Jun 18 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) mounted a forgiveness goal for a year-old boy, who was roughly drowned yesterday, bringing him by vessel from Tioman Island for diagnosis during a Rompin Hospital.

MMEA Eastern Region executive First Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Mamu Said Alee pronounced they perceived a trouble call from a Tioman Island Health Clinic during 7.52pm.

He pronounced a boy, S Raajihesh, from Selangor, reportedly roughly drowned while swimming with his family members during a Kampung Air Batang beach, Tioman Island.

“The plant was discovered by his mom and was sent to a sanatorium for treatment. However, he indispensable serve diagnosis during a hospital.

“MMEA reserved a ‘Penggalang 14’ quick vessel to take a plant and it arrived during a Tanjung Gemuk jetty during 11pm before a child was rushed to a Rompin Hospital,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Members of a open who are traffic with puncture situations during sea can hit a Eastern Region Maritime Operations Centre that operates 24 hours during 09-5717345 or around MERS 999 hotline. — Bernama

