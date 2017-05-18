Six internal anglers were discovered during sea by MMEA Labuan after their fishing boat’s engine exploded and a vessel drifted off course. — Picture by Dawn ChinLABUAN, May 14 — Six internal anglers were discovered during sea by a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan after their fishing boat’s engine exploded and a vessel drifted about 6 nautical miles southeast off Daat Island this morning.

The anglers who remained on a vessel were picked adult during 8.50am after they lifted a warning to a group that they had unsuccessful to repair a engine.

MMEA Labuan chief, nautical captain Che Adnan Md Isa pronounced a agency’s operation centre perceived an puncture news around MERS 999 during 7.20am to rescue a organisation members and arrived during a position within minutes.

He pronounced a anglers were Mohd Faizal Jani, 50, Abd Kadir Kula, 59, Khalid Johari, 52 , Haidi Entoh, 43, Talib Arameh, 39 and Jasni Abai, 49.

The MMEA brought a organisation members and a towed a vessel behind to a MMEA jetty around 9am. — Bernama

