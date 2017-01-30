An MMEA orator pronounced a hunt and rescue operation resumed during 7am. — Picture by Dawn ChinKOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — The hunt and rescue (SAR) operation for 6 some-more victims in a catamaran that capsized while on a approach to Pulau Mengalum final Saturday continues today.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) orator pronounced a operation, that concerned several agencies, including MMEA, as good as a Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and a Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF), resumed during 7am.

He pronounced among resources concerned in a operation were KM ADIL, Kilat 40, Bombardier aircraft (MMEA), KD Ganas and KD Serang (RMN), C130 (RMAF).

Brunei Darussalam had also sent a team, including a use of a S92 helicopter, to assistance a hunt in a country’s territorial waters.

The catamaran, ferrying 3 organisation members and 28 tourists from China, was believed to have capsized due to clever winds and large waves during around 10am on Saturday (Jan 28), an hour after it left a Tanjung Aru jetty here for Pulau Mengalum, a traveller captivate about 56 km northwest of Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama

