Mohd Isa’s FGV chairmanship ensures continuity, says CEO

FGV’s CEO welcomed a prolongation of Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pictured right) as authority of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) as ensuring continuity. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s continued Chairmanship of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) is required to concentration on a company’s core business.

In welcoming his prolongation as Chairman, FGV Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad pronounced it also ensures a smoothness indispensable to keep ubiquitous administration losses down, boost capability of existent resources and dispose of non-core and/or non-performing assets.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a matter currently announced a appointment of Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad as a new Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Chairman, replacing Mohd Isa whose tenure has ended.

He also pronounced Mohd Isa, stays FGV Chairman.

Najib pronounced underneath a restructuring, there is a multiplication of responsibilities towards a settlers’ gratification and socio-economic standing and Felda’s business.

“Mohd Isa has been a company’s Chairman given 2011.

“Throughout these years, he has shown extensive care peculiarity in a face of several challenges, to safeguard shareholders’ value is delivered,” Zakaria pronounced in a matter to Bernama.

He was responding to a proclamation by Najib of Shahrir’s appointment. — Bernama

