Police pronounced a sum series of drug-related cases inhabitant had left adult by 8 per cent over a past dual years. — AFP pic TELUK INTAN, Jan 5 — There has been an boost in a series of students arrested for drug-related offences final year.

A sum of 987 students, including those in primary schools, were nabbed for several drug crimes.

In 2015, there were 821 cases involving students from primary schools to aloft training institutions.

While sovereign military remained tight-lipped over a form of offences, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department executive Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff suggested 539 of a students nabbed final year were from aloft training institutions and a rest from primary and seconday schools.

“We have also seen a 173 per cent boost in a series of students who were drug traffickers, adult from 41 in 2015 to 112 final year,” he said.

“Students should be focusing on their studies and not be concerned in drugs.”

Mokhtar pronounced a sum series of drug-related cases inhabitant had also left adult by 8 per cent over a past dual years.

Police arrested 192,663 Malaysians and 7,923 foreigners — 479 of them for trafficking — in 2015.

They also seized 52,284kg of drugs in 2016, an boost of 56 per cent over 2015’s transport of 33,460kg.

However, a value of a drugs seized forsaken 21 per cent, from RM238.87 million in 2015 to RM189.85 million final year.

“The marketplace value of a drugs, generally methampetamine, forsaken final year, causing a value of a seized drugs to decrease,” he said.

Mokhtar stressed a nation was not a vital prolongation heart for drugs, adding that they were mostly brought in by land, sea, atmosphere as good as online.

He refuted suggestions this was since of bad confidence during a nation’s borders.

“If limit control is weak, we wouldn’t have seized RM200 million value of drugs. But these traffickers are always meditative of ways to outmanoeuvre a authorities,” he said.

“There are millions of travellers and load entrance in each month. What is critical is that we are in control.”

Asked about a arise in drug cases, he said: “There has been an boost though we are not losing a war.

“Drugs are a inhabitant enemy. We will not have any magnetism in the quarrel to move traffickers to justice.”

Comments

comments