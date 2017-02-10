IPOH, Feb 7 — The inundate conditions in Perak has softened this morning with usually 200 victims still staying during a dual proxy depletion centres this morning compared to 215 final night.

According to a Welfare Services Department’s Flood Portal, 187 people from 52 families were still staying during a Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung District.

This morning, 15 people from 5 families during a depletion centre were authorised to go home.

Meanwhile, 13 victims from 4 families remained during a Padang Serai Surau in a Larut Matang and Selama District.

The floods in both areas were caused by H2O that had stagnated for roughly dual weeks as it was incompetent to upsurge out to a stream or sea. — Bernama

