Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

More families lapse home after floods palliate in Perak

By   /  February 10, 2017  /  Comments Off on More families lapse home after floods palliate in Perak

    Print       Email

IPOH, Feb 7 — The inundate conditions in Perak has softened this morning with usually 200 victims still staying during a dual proxy depletion centres this morning compared to 215 final night.

According to a Welfare Services Department’s Flood Portal, 187 people from 52 families were still staying during a Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung District.

This morning, 15 people from 5 families during a depletion centre were authorised to go home.

Meanwhile, 13 victims from 4 families remained during a Padang Serai Surau in a Larut Matang and Selama District.

The floods in both areas were caused by H2O that had stagnated for roughly dual weeks as it was incompetent to upsurge out to a stream or sea. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 35 mins ago on February 10, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

PM committed to set right curiosity in Malaysia Agreement for Sarawak

Read More →