KUANTAN, Jan 27 — The inundate conditions in Pahang seems to wear with some-more people being displaced, with a latest series during 7,186 people (1,935 families) from 9 districts, compared with 6,830 people (1,872 families) final night.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force executive Zainal Yusoff pronounced Lipis district available a top series of inundate evacuees, with 2,395 people from 652 families.

In a Jerantut district, there are 1,200 people (366 families), followed by Rompin (1,001 people from 277 families), Temerloh (913 people from 224 families) and Kuantan (548 people from 119 families.

There are 496 evacuees from 114 families in Pekan, followed by Maran (310 people from 93 families), Raub (227 people from 65 families) and Bera (96 people from 25 families.

More depletion centres are also opened, bringing a sum to 115, from 102 previously.

The centres are in Lipis (29), Temerloh (25), Jerantut (18), Raub (nine), Pekan (eight), Bera (seven), Rompin (seven), Kuantan (six) and Maran (six). — Bernama

