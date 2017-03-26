Only 1 per cent of a sum race have oath to be organ donors. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 20 — Kidney patients form a largest watchful list to accept an organ in a nation with 31,084 people.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced a others watchful for organ transplants were 7 liver patients, 5 heart patients and 4 lung patients.

He pronounced a sum of 381,353 people in Malaysia had affianced themselves as organ donors as of final Jan 31. However, it was still low as it usually represented 1 per cent of a sum population.

“This commission is still tiny compared to grown countries where a series of organ donors there have reached 30 to 40 per cent of a population,” he pronounced in respond to a doubt from Datuk Fauzi Zahari (BN-Setiawangsa) during a Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Therefore, he said, a nation still compulsory some-more people to oath as organ donors. — Bernama

