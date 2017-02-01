Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (seated centre) assembly inundate victims during a service centre in Kota Tinggi, Jan 25, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — A sum of 6,852 people from 1,989 families are still staying during 69 inundate depletion centres in Johor as during 8am today.

State Health and Environment Committee authority Datuk Ayub Rahmat pronounced a victims were from a Segamat, Tangkak, Kluang and Muar districts.

He pronounced Segamat still had a many series of inundate victims, with 4,928 people from 1,464 families during 50 depletion centres.

Tangkak has 1,490 inundate victims from 401 families during 12 depletion centres, he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced in Muar, 5 depletion centres were still non-stop to accommodate 415 victims (118 families), while in Kluang, 19 people from 6 families were during dual centres.

Ayub pronounced dual schools, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Felcra Bukit Kepong and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Tengah in Segamat, were still closed.

The floods had so distant claimed dual lives, he added. — Bernama

