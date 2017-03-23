Siti Sumarni Suhaimi’s collection of ‘Myhijabie’ dolls. ― Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 21 ― As a child, Siti Sumarni Suhaimi had mostly questioned what she saw as “modern” and “sexy” outfits that came with her “Barbie” dolls, and either there were alternatives to these designs and narratives.

The 32-year aged housewife pronounced she had asked her mom either she could dress adult her Barbie with a baju kurung or other outfits, that were not indispensably steeped in Western influences.

“When we was small we had Barbie dolls and we would tell my mom we would like to dress them in baju kurung. There is no wrong in creation other conform designs that those from a West.

“Now, we have suspicion about scheming a Muslimah conform for them. If kids go to stores they usually see Barbie will voluptuous outfits, though now that there is a baju kurung conform that represents a culture,” Siti told ProjekMMO, Malay Mail Online’s sister publication, in an interview.

Siti Sumarni Suhaimi’s ‘Myhijabie’ dolls are garnering solid support from countries such as Brunei, Switzerland and Turkey. This led her to emanate Myhijabie, a Muslimah ― or Muslim women ― conform judgment for Barbie dolls that she pronounced was garnering solid support from countries such as Brunei, Switzerland and Turkey.

“We are expanding a doll conform with a farrago of a hijab,” she explained, observant that Myhijabie has been handling online by Instagram for a past dual years and also offering baju melayu conform choices for masculine Barbie dolls.

“Children are vehement to see Barbie dolls and when we change it adult with a hijab fashion, it creates them means to describe it to a culture.

“I have a patron from Singapore who gave it to her daughter for her birthday. Her daughter was so happy to get a mom and daughter set of dolls. To her it was like herself and her mother,” Siti said, referring to a doll.

According to a entrepreneur, some-more than 50 Myhijabie dolls are done each month, and she takes one day to stitch outfits for 5 dolls. Each doll is sole for RM80, and business are authorised to customise a designs and element of a doll’s clothing.

“As a Muslim, we wear a baju kurung and hijab. It is a responsibility,” Siti said.

