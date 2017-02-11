Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

MP final inquisition into Klang custodial death

By   /  February 11, 2017  /  Comments Off on MP final inquisition into Klang custodial death

    Print       Email

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has urged IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to explain what had happened to S. Balamurugan who died in military custody. Picture by KE OoiPuchong MP Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has urged IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to explain what had happened to S. Balamurugan who died in military custody. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― The Attorney General’s Chambers contingency immediately reason an inquisition into a genocide of S. Balamurugan in military control in Klang.

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo, who is from a DAP, also called on Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar to explain what had happened to a 44 year-old man.

“I call on a Attorney-General to take a personal seductiveness in this box and to safeguard that those obliged be brought to book,” he pronounced in a statement.

“It is hackneyed that an inquisition is compulsory in cases where there are deaths in control and where a means of genocide and resources heading to genocide need to be ascertained,” a DAP MP added.

Balamurugan was reported to have been incarcerated notwithstanding a Klang Magistrate Court’s refusal to extend military a remand order.

His family members believed Balamurugan, who was self-employed in a tyre recycling business, could have been a plant of military savagery after they found his physique painful and bleeding after a autopsy during Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah, Klang.

Gobind pronounced a officers who practical for a remand sequence and were benefaction during a time when a sequence was practical contingency be hauled for investigation.

“The officer who practical for remand and those benefaction during a time a defunct was constructed before a Magistrate should be hauled adult immediately and asked to explain.

“The officer in assign of a military hire where Balamurugan was hold contingency also be hauled adult for an explanation,” he said.

Gobind stressed that a military are obliged for a reserve of persons incarcerated in military stations.

The MP pronounced he will direct an reason from a Home Ministry in Parliament subsequent month.

Balamurugan’s subsequent of family pronounced a defunct was recuperating from heat when he was arrested along with dual others for purported spoliation on Monday. He was found passed during a North Klang district military domicile on Wednesday morning.

The male was also pronounced to have suffered from a heart condition and was underneath medication.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 7 hours ago on February 11, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 11, 2017 @ 2:49 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Unconstitutional to clean Penang off Malaysia’s map, Kedah told

Read More →