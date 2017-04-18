Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen (centre) with a automobile owners Lim Tze Wei (right) display a trade summons released to Lim during a press conference, Apr 11, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Apr 11 ― Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor should cancel hundreds of parking summonses released to badminton fans who attended a Malaysian Open during a State Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya final week, pronounced DAP MP Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong claimed that many were forced to park along a roads to a track as there was deficient parking space.

“I interest to your good bureau to practice your option to cancel a summons and not to penalize them,” he pronounced during a press discussion today.

“These fans were ancillary a inhabitant badminton players so we trust it is rather absurd or inapt to emanate them a summons,” a Sarawak DAP authority added.

He combined that events a status of a Malaysian Open did not mostly take place in a state, and a military should offer some space in a matter.

The Malaysian Open ran from Apr 4 to 9. Local badminton star Datuk Lee Chong Wei met arch opposition Lin Dan in a final, though mislaid in true sets to a Chinese shuttler.

