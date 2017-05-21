Sugar writer MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd is requesting a supervision to boost a cost by 40 sen per kilogramme. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd is still in talks with a supervision to boost internal sugarine cost by a serve 29 sen per kilogramme (kg) to safeguard a company’s profitability this year.

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) Group President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zakaria Arshad pronounced a sensitivity in tender sugarine prices, joined with a ringgit opening had done this year a really severe year.

“Given a sensitivity in tender sugarine prices, a supervision should boost a offered cost by 40 sen per kg,” he told reporters after MSN Malaysia’s annual ubiquitous assembly here, today.

MSM, a 51-per cent owned section of FGV, is Malaysia’s heading polished sugarine producer.

The supervision had increasing a internal sugarine cost by 11 sen per kg to RM2.95 per kg on Mac 1, 2017, nonetheless MSM had asked for a 40 sen boost earlier.

“We are still in talks with a supervision to have a 29 sen per kg that we are ostensible to get, though we also know that a supervision has a problem on that.

“However, we are propitious that a tender sugarine cost has reduced to US$0.155 per bruise now, compared with a US$0.22 per bruise available in Nov and Dec final year.

“If a tender sugarine cost increases, it will be really formidable for us,” he said.

He reiterated that sugarine cost in Malaysia was among a lowest in a Asean region.

“Even Thailand that is a tender sugarine and sugarine writer is offered a product during a aloft rate than us,” he said.

On MSM’s sugarine refinery in Tanjung Langsat, Zakaria pronounced a plant, that is 45 per cent complete, was approaching to start a operation in a initial entertain of 2018.

“The prolongation during a plant would capacitate us to enhance a trade destinations to Singapore and Indonesia,” he said, adding a association now exports a products to a Middle East countries and North Africa.

He pronounced so far, a refinery had utilized RM400 million out of a sum US$259 million (US$1= RM4.33) collateral output set aside final year. — Bernama

Editor’s Note: This story has been nice following an refurbish by Bernama.

