It is reported reported that Tan Sri Dr Abdul Shukor Husin (pic) reminded former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad opposite referring to eremite conservatives as ‘bootlickers’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Muslim clerics are not thankful to determine with all a supervision says or does, inhabitant fatwa legislature management Tan Sri Dr Abdul Shukor Husin said.

Local daily Utusan Malaysia reported that Abdul Shukor reminded former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad opposite referring to eremite conservatives as “bootlickers”.

“We honour Tun Dr Mahathir as a politician though he should not brew sacrament and politics as it will impact a credit of a mufti,” he was quoted as saying.

Abdul Shukor reportedly pronounced stream muftis have released statements that were opposite a government, adding that this showed they were giveaway from domestic involvement.

“Statements released by muftis are not their possess though are formed on investigate and systematic resources.

“That is because we see muftis in a past warning a supervision about issues associated to apostasy, party concerts and Zika virus,” he was quoted as saying.

Despite muftis reprimanding Dr Mahathir for his conflict on a standing of Haj underneath a Prime Minister-1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) Foundation Special Programme, a latter refused to apologize and, instead, labelled all those opposite him on a matter as bootlickers and that they were “paid” by a supervision to do so.

The former primary apportion had recently claimed that Haj achieved by a 1MDB Foundation sponsorship would not be “haji mabrur”, or divinely supposed Haj.

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria had pronounced that Dr Mahathir had no management to contend that Muslims deserved to have their Haj prayers supposed by God.

Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad also had told pilgrims to not worry about a standing of their Haj underneath a programme.

Since 2011, Yayasan 1MDB, a substructure underneath a state investment arm, had sponsored mosque cabinet members to perform a Haj.

Comments

comments