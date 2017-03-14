Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says he is misleading of what a Shariah Bill is unequivocally about. ― Pix by Saw Siow FengPETALING JAYA, Mar 14 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin currently doubtful a PAS emissary president’s explain that a former emissary primary apportion upheld Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private Bill to raise Shariah punishments.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia boss pronounced both he and his celebration could not state their mount on a offer as they did not have a required information to form an opinion.

“As a Pagoh MP, I’m still misleading of what a Bill is unequivocally about.

“The matter that we presumably support a Bill didn’t come from me; therefore, he (Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) is inaccurate,” he told a news conference.

